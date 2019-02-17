Resources More Obituaries for John HADDICK Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John HADDICK

Obituary Condolences Flowers HADDICK, John S. Was an 89-year-old chemical engineer (Iowa State University, 1950) who joined the Duriron Company, Inc. in 1953 after three years of operations experience in a Chlorine plant. Gaining field sales and district management experience through 1959, he was promoted to product management positions in Dayton where he was responsible for the market introduction of two of Duriron's "keystone" lines. In 1967 he became Director of lnternational operations with the charge of establishing a European base for the company's sales and manufacturing activities. Elected Vice President in 1974, Mr. Haddick was subsequently named Chief Operating Officer and elected to the company's Board of Directors. He became President in 1983 and assumed CEO responsibilities in 1984 with Chairman added to the title in 1990. He retired as CEO in 1994 but retained the Chairman title until 1996. He retired from the Duriron board in 1997 when the $600 million (revenue) company merged with BWIP, Inc. to form a $1.1 billion company, Flowserve Inc. During Mr. Haddick's tenure as CEO, Duriron's sales doubled while return to the shareholders increased more than five fold. The company rededicated itself as a market driven company focused on the fluid handling needs of the worldwide chemical processing industries. This was reflected in the five acquisitions and three divestitures during Mr. Haddick's tenure that better positioned the company for future growth. In recognition of these accomplishments, Financial World magazine honored Mr. Haddick with the Bronze Award for Industrial Companies with sales of less than $500 million as CEO of the Decade (1980-1990). In addition, Mr. Haddick was honored in 1990 along with selected members of DuPont's worldwide staff for an Engineering Excellence Award and was, at that time, the only non-DuPont engineer to ever receive that honor. Duriron also received the Ohio Achievement Award for its performance between 1986-90 for all publicly held Ohio companies with sales in excess of $100 million. Mr. Haddick served on the Board of Directors of Bank One, Dayton NA, where he was an Executive Committee member and Chair of the CRA Committee. Other Boards include Shopsmith, Inc., Price Brothers Company, AccuRay (a publicly traded Columbus, Ohio company), and two small private companies, Harrington Signal in Moline, Illinois and BFC in Dayton, Ohio. In addition, Mr. Haddick served on the Dean's Advisory Boards of the Ohio State University Engineering School and Wright State University's Business School as well as Executive in Residence at the University of Dayton business school. A Fellow in the American Institute of Chemical Engineers since 1978, Mr. Haddick furthered his professional development as a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard and the Columbia University Program in Business Management. Mr. Haddick's community activities included serving in leadership positions as Chairman of the Dayton Area Progress Council and the Wright State University Foundation. He was an elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dayton. He served on the board and as Vice President of the Dayton Art Institute where he chaired the Facilities Committee responsible for the 1997 $17 million facilities renovation and expansion. Additionally, he was the founding Chairman of the Montgomery County Affordable Housing Fund. He also served on the Dayton Business Committee (DBC), the Miami Valley Hospital Board, the Dayton Public Television Board, and EMTEC (Edison Materials Technology Center) Board. At their summer home in Frankfort, Michigan, he served on the board of the Paul Oliver Hospital Foundation and the board of governors of Crystal Downs Country Club. A native of Illinois, Mr. Haddick was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who is survived by his wife of 68 years, Penny (Johnson) Haddick, his daughter Nancy Robertson and her husband James Robertson, son Reid Haddick, daughter Martha Brown and former husband Robert Brown, grandchildren Sarah Brown, Adam Brown and his fianc?e Elizabeth Brown, Jay Robertson, Emily Brown, Molly Brown and her husband Michael Bartlett, Nicholas Robertson, his wife Sharon Robertson, and their sons Daniel Robertson and William Robertson. He is also survived by Don, John and Nancy, Linda, Susan and Brett Oppenheimer, members of the family of his late sister, Nancy (Haddick) Oppenheimer of Moline, Illinois. The family would like to acknowledge the loving care he received from the Carlyle House of Kettering and . A memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on February 23, 2019 at 11:00 with a reception to follow at the church. A memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on February 23, 2019 at 11:00 with a reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome contributions in John's memory to Westminster Presbyterian Church, the Dayton Art Institute or Aullwood Audubon Center. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019