John HALL II
1974 - 2020
HALL II, John E. "Johnny"


Age 46 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was born October 4, 1974, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late John "Ed" Hall and Linneta

Barney.

Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Linda Hall; daughter, Cassie Hall; sister,

Gina Cummings; brothers,

Rodney Hall and Mark Helton; his Chihuahua, Zoey; and

lifelong friend for over twenty years, Bubby. He is also

survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Johnny was known as MacGyver to his closest family and friends. He was a self-educated and a hard-working man who could fix anything but most enjoyed spending time with his wife and daughter. Johnny was well loved by all that knew him and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel. Funeral Service will follow at 4:00 pm. Please visit

www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
NOV
25
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
