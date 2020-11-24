HALL II, John E. "Johnny"
Age 46 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was born October 4, 1974, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late John "Ed" Hall and Linneta
Barney.
Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Linda Hall; daughter, Cassie Hall; sister,
Gina Cummings; brothers,
Rodney Hall and Mark Helton; his Chihuahua, Zoey; and
lifelong friend for over twenty years, Bubby. He is also
survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Johnny was known as MacGyver to his closest family and friends. He was a self-educated and a hard-working man who could fix anything but most enjoyed spending time with his wife and daughter. Johnny was well loved by all that knew him and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel. Funeral Service will follow at 4:00 pm.
