|
|
HALLER, John Charles Age 68 of Fairborn passed away Sunday March 24, 2019. John is survived by his brother, Fred Haller; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Susan Haller, Resa Haller, Patricia (Phillip) Everling; four nieces and nephews, Alex, Mandy, Christina Everling and Jonathan Haller. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am Wednesday, April 3 at Immaculate Conception Church. The family will receive friends Tuesday, from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019