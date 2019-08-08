Home

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 894-9919
John Halstead


1954 - 2019
John Halstead Obituary
HALSTEAD, John Robert Age 64 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Laurels of Middletown. John was born on November 8, 1954 in Hammond, Indiana, the son of Robert E. and Phyllis Kathleen (Harlan) Halstead. He had previously worked for Champion Paper and then Miami University. John was a 1973 graduate of Taft High School and attended Gordon Avenue Baptist Church. He is survived by his mother and his twin brother, Mark Halstead. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Millville Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 8, 2019
