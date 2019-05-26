|
|
HAMLIN, John Lewis Age 75, of Enon, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his residence. John retired after 30 years of service from General Motors Inland Mfg. and was a longtime member of North Dayton Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude & Edna Hamlin; and three brothers, Bob, Billy & Gene. John is survived by his beloved wife, Vera L.; daughters, Rae Jene Bochenek of Enon, Mindy Hamlin & her husband Anthony Morcos of NC; sister, Donna K. Faulkner of Huber Heights; grandchildren, Kaitlynn Bochenek, Elias John & Gabriel Morcos; other relatives and friends. Funeral service 12 noon Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Nathan Wood officiating. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 AM Tuesday until service time.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019