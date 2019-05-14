HARKRADER, John L. "Jack" 89, of Middletown, died on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. He was born on Tuesday, July 2, 1929 in Middletown to parents Orland and Ada (Pierson) Harkrader. Mr. Harkrader was the owner of Harkrader's Building, Insurance, Realtors and Harkrader Rentals. He was a member of Holy Family Parish-Holy Trinity Church and was the past president of the Exchange Club as well as the Middletown Real Estate Board for two terms. Jack is survived by his wife, Frederica "Freddie" (Dittus) Harkrader; sister, Joann (Paul) Scorti; nephews, Chris Scorti, Bruce Huntsbarger, Rob Harkrader, Tom Harkrader and Mike Harkrader; nieces, Cathy Bruggeman, Michelle Peterson and Carol Bidwell and special friend, Betania Scorti. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rosemary Huntsbarger; brother, Jerry Harkrader and nephew, Butch Harkrader. The family wishes to say thank you to Ohio's , Hospice Care of Middletown and the many dear friends and caregivers for their love and support of Jack over the last several months. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Holy Family Parish-Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St., Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will beThursday, May 16, 2019 from 11:00 AM to12:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown. Entombment will be at the Woodside Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's , 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Middletown, OH, 45005 OR Hospice Care Of Middletown, 3909 Central Ave., Middletown, OH, 45044. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com Published in Journal-News on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary