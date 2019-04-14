HARPER, John Wesley Age 81, of Hamilton, OH, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 4, 2019 while on vacation near Cairo, Egypt. He was born May 16, 1937 in a Warren County farmhouse. Except for the year he attended Indiana Technical College, he lived there until he married Dolores Pickelheimer on November 12, 1961. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mildred Harper. He is survived by his wife, Dolores; daughter Leslie Hicks of Fairfield, OH; son Eric Harper (Heather Lacey) of Longmont, CO; five grandchildren Kyle Hicks (fianc?e Cory Meier) of San Bernardino, CA; Julia, Clara, Mason, and Emerson Harper of Longmont, CO; brother Edward Harper (Jane) of Butlerville, OH, and many nieces and nephews. John was an active member of First United Methodist Church since 1961, serving on numerous committees and thriving in many leadership roles. A Mason, John was a member of Butlerville Lodge F&AM #135 for the past 60 years. He was a Past Master and longtime secretary of Butlerville Lodge, served as District Deputy Grand Master of the Second Masonic District, and was a member of the Valley of Dayton Scottish Rite, and Morrow Chapter #143 Royal Arch Masons of Ohio. An active bowler, John was secretary of the Church Fellowship Bowling League for over 50 years. He had many leadership roles in the Hamilton-Fairfield Jaycees and Exhausted Roosters, working on such projects as the Soap Box Derby, the annual Haunted House, and mentoring young entrepreneurs. John retired from NuTone in 2005 where he worked as a Project Engineer for 35 years. An avid farmer, he also stayed true to his rural heritage by enthusiastically farming family land. A man of many interests, John could be found following the Cincinnati Reds, tinkering in his barn, or attending theatrical events and symphony orchestra concerts. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, who will certainly miss his loyal dedication and spirited conversation. Visitation will tentatively be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon at First United Methodist Church, 225 Ludlow St. Hamilton, OH, with Pastor Mark Finfrock officiating. Private graveside service the following day at Morrow Cemetery for family and close friends. Please refer to www.hoskinsfh.com on Monday to confirm times. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church. The family would like to thank Rago Brothers (Chicago) and Vale-Hoskins (Morrow) Funeral Homes for their outstanding care and service. Online condolences at www.hoskinsfh.com. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary