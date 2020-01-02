|
HAVENS, John David Age 79, of Camden, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 28, 1940 in Middletown, OH to Edward and Elanor (Dietz) Havens. He served our country in the US Marines during the Vietnam War with an honorable discharge. He was a millwright for Jefferson Smurfit for many years. John was saved and baptized. He was a member of Middletown Moose and Association of Goldwings. John is survived by his wife, Janice Lee (McKenzie) Havens; children, Rusty Havens of Middletown, Tressy Ball of Camden, Sondra Phelps of West Alexandria; grandchildren, Chantell Havens, McKenzie Leigh Exner, Cheyenne Huskey, Briana McGlone; 1 great-grandchild; brother, Donald Havens of Germantown; sister, Shirley Prater of West Carrollton. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Johnny D. Havens Jr., brothers, Phillip Havens, Ronald Havens; sister, Phyllis Johnson. Visitation will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 from 11:00-1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Doug Bottles officiating. Interment will be at Miami Valley Memory Garden. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakersevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 2, 2020