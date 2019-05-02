Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
HAYES, John Curtis 77, went to be with the Lord April 30, 2019. Married to Judy Hayes for 46years. Eight children, Gennie Hayes and her children Paul, Hunter and Ryan.Korina (Jason) Powell and their children Jessica, Samantha, and Mackenzie. Misty (Marc) Terry and their children Kyle, Jordan and MyLynn. Step-Son Gene Wright. Jim, Janet, Gary and Vickie, and 11 additional grandchildren. And 7 great-grandchildren. He survived by 8 siblings Danny, Mike, Bob and Chuck Hayes, and Joan, Judy, Kathy, and Rosemary. John was owner of Hayes Construction, Hayes Garage & Body Shop, and retired as Administrator of Springfield Moose Lodge #536, where he received the highest degree, Pilgrim of Merit. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Judy Hayes. Visitation will be held from 1:00PM until 4:00PM Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 4:00PM with Pastor Blair Hayes officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 2, 2019
