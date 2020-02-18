|
HECK Sr., John William 81, of Washington Township, loving husband and father of six children, passed away February 16, 2020. John was born on June 10, 1938 in Dayton, OH to the late Robert and Helen Heck. He graduated from the Dayton Police Academy in 1960 and served his country in the Air National Guard from 1961-1963. Upon completion of his military service, he went on to use the GI Bill to complete his education in Criminal Justice from Sinclair in 1965. In 1990, John retired from the Dayton Police Department after 30 years of service, achieving the rank of Detective. On February 11, 1961 he married Sheila Helene Howley. They raised 5 sons, John, Chris, Matt, Joseph and Jonathan and one daughter Sarah. John had a passion for wood carving, and his carvings of various animals and holiday themes were much admired by friends and family. He was also an avid movie lover and a collector of cinema memorabilia. In addition to his love of the cinema, traveling and the outdoors, John enjoyed a good game of dominoes with his coffee shop friends and Blackjack with his sons. He was known for his whimsical storytelling, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. John was preceded in death by his sisters, Elizabeth and Patricia, and his brothers Thomas and Robert. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sheila; six children, John Jr. (Samantha), Christopher (Kim), Matthew (Gayla), Sarah, Joseph, Jonathan; four grandchildren, Alex (Ashley), Kelsey (Rob) Grote, Abigail, and John III; two great-grandchildren, Lillian and Lansing; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St, Centerville, 45459. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day at 10:30am at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln, Centerville 45459. Inurnment at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 18, 2020