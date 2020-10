Or Copy this URL to Share

Share John's life story with friends and family

Share John's life story with friends and family

HERRMANN, John W. Age 85, of Eldorado, passed away Sept. 29, 2020. Mass 10:30 am Saturday, Oct. 3rd at St. John Church, New Paris. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store