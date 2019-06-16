|
HILL, John R. "Jack" 76, of Springfield, passed away at 4:39 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 in his home. He was born in Springfield on January 15, 1943 the son of Robert and Helen (Burk) Hill, Sr. He was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, Northwood Hills Country Club, Parish News, Knights of Columbus #624 and the Elks. Survivors include his wife, Barbara A. (Kaup); five children and spouses, Susan (Thomas) Fiegl, Jr., John (Janice) Hill, Jennifer (Charles) Freudenberg, James (Danielle) Hill and Joseph (Monica) Hill; six grandchildren, Rachel, Margaret, Thomas, Christy, Joshua and Noah; six siblings and spouses, Larry (Suzy) Hill, Bill (Cindy) Hill, Steve (Vicky) Hill, Kathy (Jim) Connor, Ron (Lisa) Hill and Doug (Cyndi) Hill; sister-in-law, Alvina "Skip" Hill and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Hill, Jr. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in St. Teresa Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Teresa Church or Catholic Central School.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 16, 2019