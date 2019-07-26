Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
John Hirtzinger


1934 - 2019
John Hirtzinger Obituary
HIRTZINGER, John Roger 85, of Springfield, passed away in Wednesday morning, July 24, 2019. He was born in Springfield on July 9, 1934, the son of the late John and Loretta (Grady) Hirtzinger. Roger grew up working on his family's dairy farm and later owned and operated B & R Services. He was an avid golfer and bowler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Barbara (Sprinkle) Hirtzinger in 2016 and grandson, Andrew Hirtzinger. Roger is survived by his children, Michael (Michele) Hirtzinger, Mark Hirtzinger and Cathie (Fred) Maine; seven grandchildren, Kristin Hirtzinger, Josh (Sydney) Hirtzinger, Curt Hirtzinger, Chad (Crystal) Hirtzinger, Jeremy Hirtzinger, Amanda (Duane) Stitzel, and Jared (Tara) Maine; great grandchildren, Caytlin, Christopher, Carter, Kaidence, Kaiden, Zaida, Emma, Casey, Caylee, Camrin, Allison, Drew, Holtz, and Livi; and sister, Marilyn Lyons. At Roger's request, no services will be observed. The family wishes to extend their thanks to all who helped with Roger's care, especially Sheri and Savannah Stiles and Community Mercy . The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 26, 2019
