|
|
HOCH, John R. "Tukey" 75, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, after a long bout with ALS and Heart Disease. He was born on May 11, 1944, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, the son of the late John R. "Bob" and Evelyn (Dunning) Hoch. He graduated from Yorkville High School in 1962 and Ohio University in 1966. John retired from Navistar after many years of service. He loved the outdoors going boating and riding motorcycles. He was an avid fan of the Buckeyes, taking his last breath just after their first 2019 victory. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Roberta "Birdie" Hoch, his first wife, Kathleen E. Robinson, children: Denise (Randal) Boggs, John (Heather) Hoch II, Pamela Dawson and Chris (Patti) Heller; ten grandchildren: Dustin, Chad, Lilly, Eva, Stella, Kyle, Travis, C.J., Jaimee and Justin (Lauren); five great grandchildren: Jaden, Levi, Landen, Bailey and Bristol; his cousins: Jack, Ray, Gaye, Evelyn and Debbie; and many close friends. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Heller. The family would like to thank the staff at Wooded Glen and Hospice for their kindness and compassion. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held from 1-2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Moorefield Township Fire/EMS or to ALS. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 3, 2019