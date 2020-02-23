Home

JOHN HODGES


1930 - 2020
JOHN HODGES Obituary
HODGES, John D. Passed away on Feb. 21, 2020. He was born in London, Kentucky on July 13, 1930 to William and Minnie Hodges. John married Alladean Mae Sherman on July 26, 1947 celebrating almost 68 years of marriage before she passed on June 25, 2015. They had four children all of Hamilton. Deceased are son Robert E. Hodges and daughter, Donna Gallo. Surviving are Etta (David) Proffitt, Debra (Tim) Hacker and daughter-in-law, Hilda Hodges. He had six grandchildren, Sean (Stacy) Jones, Amber (Craig) Koger, Chris (Monica) Hacker, Laura (Scott) Arnold, Kyle (Kristi) Hodges and Robert Hodges Jr. (deceased) and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Pearl Marcum of London, Kentucky and one brother, Don Hodges of Hamilton. Two sisters and six brothers preceded him in death. John was pastor of Zion United Baptist Church from 1969 to 1991. He was employed as VP of Manufacturing Operations for Advanced Drainage Systems during which time he and Alladean traveled throughout the US, Europe and Japan. He retired in 1985 and they began spending the winter in Vero Beach, Florida enjoying time with family and friends there. He will be remembered for his beautiful smile, kindness, respect, generosity and being a good friend. The family is grateful to the loving staff at the Woodlands of Hamilton. The family will hold a private service. In memory, donations can be made to the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League at nuxhallmiracleleague.org. online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 23, 2020
