Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Resources
More Obituaries for John HOLLORAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John HOLLORAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John HOLLORAN Obituary
HOLLORAN, John F. Age 90, passed away March 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Betty, whom he devotedly cared for in her last years. He is survived by their children, Maureen (Ted) Deis, Kevin (Abby) Holloran, Rev. Michael Holloran, Patrick Holloran, Colleen (Shaughn Robinson) Holloran. John had a quick wit and enjoyed making people laugh. He was a talented musician, and a sailboat fan who loved to sail on Cowan Lake. He was always available to help his children with anything, for nothing was more important to John than his family. Arrangements were completed by the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -