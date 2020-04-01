|
HOLLORAN, John F. Age 90, passed away March 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Betty, whom he devotedly cared for in her last years. He is survived by their children, Maureen (Ted) Deis, Kevin (Abby) Holloran, Rev. Michael Holloran, Patrick Holloran, Colleen (Shaughn Robinson) Holloran. John had a quick wit and enjoyed making people laugh. He was a talented musician, and a sailboat fan who loved to sail on Cowan Lake. He was always available to help his children with anything, for nothing was more important to John than his family. Arrangements were completed by the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 1, 2020