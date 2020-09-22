John HOLLOWAY

HOLLOWAY, John Robert Age 63 of Hamilton, died Friday, September 18, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton
. He was born on September 2, 1957, the son of Robert and Barbara (Poysell) Holloway. He was a 1976 graduate of Taft High School and received an Associate's Degree in Business from Miami University. He was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corps reserves. John had previously been employed at The Bass Pro Shop in the shipping and receiving department, prior to retiring. He was a past member of Westwood Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed working in his yard and being with his family. He is survived by his son, Travis (Dawn) Holloway, Hamilton; two granddaughters, Aubrie and Brooke and his brother, Steve (Tracy) Holloway, Grapevine, Texas. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday September 23, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society
, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com