HOLZBERGER, John M. Age 73, of Hamilton, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born in Hamilton on June 13, 1946, to Stanley and Mary (Dowd) Holzberger. John graduated from Garfield High School. He was a Deputy Sheriff and a Barber. John was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard Holzberger. He is survived by brothers, Frederic (Julie) Holzberger and Ed Holzberger; daughters, Lisa Holzberger and Gretchen (Julian) Ayers of Myrtle Beach, SC; granddaughter, Kayla Barbour of Oregon and longtime companion, Lavetta Ratliff of Hamilton. Visitation will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Colligan Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 15, 2020