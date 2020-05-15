Home

HORN, John Wayne Age 58 of Dayton passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 16, 1961 the son of John & Gladys (Holland) Horn. He was a member of the House of Prayer Old Regular Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 32 years Mabeline (Akers) Horn; father and step mother John & Roberta Horn; daughter Sara Horn; son John Douglas Horn; grandson Dominick Horn; brothers Kenny, Steven (Jackie), Ed (Tonya) and Kurt (Tammy) Horn; sister Virginia (Mark) Durst; father-in-law & mother-in-law Foster & Shirlene Akers Sr.; brother-in-laws Mark (Pam) Akers and Foster (Angela) Akers Jr.; sister-in-laws Loretta (Butch) Wyatt and Justine Bryant; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and a brother-in-law Johnny Bryant. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 11890 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City with Foster Akers officiating. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 15, 2020
