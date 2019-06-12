HOSKINS, John David Age 75, of Hamilton passed away Monday June 10th, 2019. John was born on September 12th, 1943 to Robert Hoskins and Shirley Lee Hoskins. John worked at Miami University for 30 years. After retiring from Miami he worked for Viox Services. On July 25th, 1980 in Oxford, Ohio he married Ann Mabis. Survivors include his wife Ann, his children Scott (Lynne) Hoskins, Matt (Alison) Hoskins, Teri Daniels, Charlotte (Rob) Holloway, Shirley (Rob) Garrison, 11 grandchildren (one on the way), and 10 great- grandchildren. Siblings Margaret (Russ) Bolser, John (Mary) Taylor, Becky Dillhoff, sister- in-law Diane Taylor, and numerous nieces and nephews. Special brother and sister-in-law Scott and Cathy Mabis and special niece and nephew Erin and Troy Mabis. Father-in-law Lowell (Carol) Mabis. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, sons David and Ronnie, siblings Tom Hoskins, Nancy Bailey, Tim (Doc) Taylor, and mother-in-law Grace Mabis. Memorial service will be held on Thursday June 13th , 2019 at 6:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013 with Pastor John Witt officiating. Memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, June 13th , 2019 from 4:00PM to 6:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the . www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary