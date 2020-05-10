|
HOSWELL, John J. 87, passed April 17, 2020. Born in Dublin, Ireland, he resided in the Dayton/Clayton area since 1964. The epitome Irishman, John was full of jokes, stories and song and an occasional nip of good Irish whiskey. Music was always on for he possessed more records than a record store, in all genres. He loved stray dogs and horse races, played accordion and soccer, and was kept on the dance floor for many a waltz with any lovely lady wishing to give it a go. He was past President of IBEW Local 1527, active with the retirees group of Local 82, past National Director of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, past president, AOH Dayton, founding member/past Chairman, Dayton Area Feis Society, and soccer coach at Northmont High School and St. Anthony School for many years. He was a retired Dayton Daily News electrician, a job he thoroughly enjoyed for it surrounded him with the writers he followed for so long (wishing himself a bit of a writer, in truth). Family and friends in the U.S., UK and Ireland cherish his memory and will miss his fun outlook, including children John (Carmina), Theresa, Malcolm and "Kelly" and brothers Dennis, Paddy and Billy. He was Grandad to 13 and Great-Grandad to 16. He is preceded in death by parents Joseph and Mary, sisters Maire and Joan, and grandson Adam. Thank you to the ICU nursing staff at MVH, Radiation Oncology staff at MVH North, Dr. G. Savier, Dr. H. Gross, and Hospice of Dayton. Special thanks to daughter Theresa and Juan for his end of life care and to the retiree breakfast friends at Englewood McDonalds. John donated his body to the WSU School of Medicine. A proper Irish wake will be held at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020