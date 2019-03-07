Home

HUNTSBARGER, John Robert "Bob" Age 98, of Hamilton, Ohio died Wednesday March 6, 2019 at Waterford Retirement Community. He was born in Middletown, Ohio on October 16, 1920. He was educated in the Middletown schools, graduating from Middletown High School in 1938. On January 20, 1962 he married Bette Lou Blake and she preceded him in death on April 7, 2005. He was employed at Consolidated Printing for many years. He served in the United States Army during World War II, having attended an Honor Flight to Washington DC with his granddaughter Lucy. He is survived by his children, Sandra Gaye (Thomas) Payne and Kara (Dave) Haubner; his grandchildren, Julie (Mark) Bloemeke, Robert (Elisia) Payne, Lucy (Josh) Manley, Elaine (Katelynn Rossi) Haubner and Lee Haubner; great grandchildren, Gareth, Phoebe, Cade, Brandt, Maxwell, Stella, Phoenix, and Xion; and also many other relatives and friends. Bob donated his body to the University of Cincinnati Department of Anatomy. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 7, 2019
