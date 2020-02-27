Home

John JANNING


1928 - 2020
John JANNING Obituary
JANNING, John "Jack" 91, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at St. Leonard's in Centerville, Ohio. He was born on March 30, 1928 to Freida (Kessen) and Eugene Janning of Dayton. He is survived by the love of his life, Dolores (Nartker), to whom he was married for 67 years, six children, Kathy (Larry) Weldon of Independence, Kentucky, Janet (John) Owens of Beavercreek, Ohio, Theresa (Kurt) Schnabel of Richmond, Virginia, Larry (Donna) Janning of Bellbrook, Ohio, Tom (Diane) Janning of Waynesville, Ohio, and Jackie (Joe) Lask of Beavercreek, Ohio, sister Dorothy (Don) Zimmerle, brother Gene (Vermilda) Janning, and numerous loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a son, Richard Janning and a brother William Janning. He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him for his ability to tell funny jokes and stories, and light up a room with his presence. John served in the Army prior to working for NCR for 30 years and later founded JLJ, Inc., home of the Staylit Christmas light. As a problem-solver and inventor, he is credited with 84 US patents. He was a member of the Dayton Engineers Club where he was inducted into the Engineering and Science Hall of Fame, and later received an honorary doctorate from Wright State University. Visitation will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Ascension Church, 2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering, Ohio, followed by a Mass of Christian burial. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery immediately following the service. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL in care of arrangements. A special thanks to the staff at Miami Valley Hospital and St. Leonard's for providing loving care during his final days. In lieu of flowers, perform an act of kindness in his memory. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020
