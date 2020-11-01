1/
John JEAVONS
JEAVONS, John P.

John P. Jeavons, 59 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on October 26, 2020. He was the son of the late Edward and Betty Jeavons. John was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force, and an active member of American Legion Post #286. John is survived by his wife Nellie Jeavons; daughters, Chrissy (Keith) Miller, Jennifer (Seth) Jeavons; stepsons, Raymond Smith, Samuel Smith; seven grandchildren; brother Jim (Joyce) Jeavons, Jack Jeavons, special nephew

Jimmy Jeavons; numerous other aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held, Wednesday from 6pm-7pm at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, with service to follow at 7pm. Another service will be held in his hometown of Vermilion at a later date. Expressions of

sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.





Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
NOV
4
Service
07:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
October 31, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Kathie Breest
Friend
