John P. Jeavons, 59 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on October 26, 2020. He was the son of the late Edward and Betty Jeavons. John was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force, and an active member of American Legion Post #286. John is survived by his wife Nellie Jeavons; daughters, Chrissy (Keith) Miller, Jennifer (Seth) Jeavons; stepsons, Raymond Smith, Samuel Smith; seven grandchildren; brother Jim (Joyce) Jeavons, Jack Jeavons, special nephewJimmy Jeavons; numerous other aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held, Wednesday from 6pm-7pm at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, with service to follow at 7pm. Another service will be held in his hometown of Vermilion at a later date. Expressions ofsympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com