Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Homes and Cremation Service
59 N. Jefferson St.
Cookeville, TN 38501
931-526-6111
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Homes and Cremation Service
59 N. Jefferson St.
Cookeville, TN 38501
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Homes and Cremation Service
59 N. Jefferson St.
Cookeville, TN 38501
John Johnson


1955 - 2019
JOHNSON, John Alfred Age 63, of Dayton, born September 3, 1955 in Cookeville, TN, departed this life Friday, July 19, 2019. John was a member of Residence Park Church of Christ. Preceded in death by parents, John Arthur and Libbie Lucille; 2 sisters, 2 brothers. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mary Jane (Western) Johnson; cherished son, Trevor Chase (Tasia Darko) Johnson of Chicago, IL; beloved pet, Billie; very special sister-in-law, Katie Sampler of Cookeville, TN & sisters-in-law, Kit McClure-Matsoukas (Pete) of New York, Cynthia Franklin (Sylvester) of Dayton, OH, Shirley Ann Myers of Detroit, MI; brothers-in-law, William Wester, Albert Ray Western (Pansy) of Cookeville, TN; a host of special nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends from both his home and church. Funeral service will be held 1 pm Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Hooper Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home, 59 N. Jefferson Ave., Cookeville, TN. Officiant from McClellan Ave. Church of Christ. Visitation 11 am-1 pm. Interment Algood Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 28, 2019
