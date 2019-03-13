JONES, John Thomas Age 84 of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019. John was born in Griffin, GA on January 28, 1935 to the late Mary and Jerry Jones. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1955 at the age of 19. He proudly and honorably served his country for 20 years until his retirement in 1975. During his career, John was stationed around the world including, Germany, Turkey, Newfoundland, Texas, and many others. After his retirement from the Air Force, John continued to serve his nation as a civil servant for the Air Force at Wright Patterson Air Force Base until his second retirement. John met and married Evelyn McCoy in 1960. The two shared many happy memories until her passing in 2013. In his free time, John loved to cook and cheer on his Brown's. He was a skilled griller and enjoyed cooking with his friends. Every Sunday in the fall he could be found cheering on the Brown's. He coached pee-wee football for his grandson. He had a great compassion for animals, especially dogs. John was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his loving wife, Evelyn Jones; brothers, Orlando Jones, Marvin Jones, Robert Jones, and Phillip Jones; sisters, Rosie Patrick and Evelyn Thomas. John leaves to cherish his memory, loving daughters, Jeanine Jones, Michelle Jones, and Denelle (Steve) Eads; grandchildren, Kenneth Jones, Hannah Eads, and Corey Eads; brother, Jerry Jones, II; and many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. A Celebration of Life for John will be held at Newcomer - North Chapel (4104 Needmore Road) on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:30pm. Visitation to be held for one hour prior (12:30pm - 1:30pm). Burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newcomerdayton.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's honor to Hospice of Miami County. Published in Dayton Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary