Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
937-274-8777
John JONES Obituary
JONES, John Paul Wesley Of Trotwood, passed on to heavenly rest on May 6, 2019; joining his wife Melva Elaine (Liggins) Jones and son Pablo Duane Jones. He is survived by his remaining (7) children, (22) grandchildren, (13) great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends that loved him dearly. Celebration of his life and legacy will be held 11:00 a.m., TUESDAY, May 14, 2019 at MT. CALVARY MBC, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave., with Pastor S. N. Winston Jr., officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Royal Oaks Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2019
