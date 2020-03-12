Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church
3701 Salem Ave.
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church
3701 Salem Ave.
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church
3701 Salem Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church
3701 Salem Ave.
View Map

John JONES


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John JONES Obituary
JONES, Suffragan Bishop John Thomas The Emeritus Pastor of Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church, Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 17, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio, the fifth of ten children. Bishop Jones pastored Bethel Pentecostal Church in London, Ohio, and Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church for 46 years. Suffragan Bishop J. Thomas Jones is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Minerva Jones; brothers, George, Timothy "Paul", Robert and Carl Jones; sisters, Lula Bridges, Cynthia and Mattie Jones. He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Lady Hazel Jones; four children; siblings, James Jones (Joan), Isaiah "Butch" Jones; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, a host of fellow laborers in the Gospel, spiritual sons and daughters. Memorial service 7-9 pm Friday, March 13, at Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church, 3701 Salem Ave. Family will receive friends 6-7 pm. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, March 14, at the church. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Entombment Dayton Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -