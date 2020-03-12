|
|
JONES, Suffragan Bishop John Thomas The Emeritus Pastor of Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church, Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 17, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio, the fifth of ten children. Bishop Jones pastored Bethel Pentecostal Church in London, Ohio, and Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church for 46 years. Suffragan Bishop J. Thomas Jones is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Minerva Jones; brothers, George, Timothy "Paul", Robert and Carl Jones; sisters, Lula Bridges, Cynthia and Mattie Jones. He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Lady Hazel Jones; four children; siblings, James Jones (Joan), Isaiah "Butch" Jones; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, a host of fellow laborers in the Gospel, spiritual sons and daughters. Memorial service 7-9 pm Friday, March 13, at Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church, 3701 Salem Ave. Family will receive friends 6-7 pm. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, March 14, at the church. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Entombment Dayton Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020