|
|
JOSEPH, John Eric 42, of Middletown, died on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital North. He was born on December 17, 1976 in Sidney, Ohio to parents, Johnny and Delene Joseph. Eric worked as a concrete finisher. He was a member of Holy Family Parish. He enjoyed being involved with his girl's, Amy & Haley's, sports and spending time with family & friends, especially Sundays during football season. He also enjoyed being outdoors fishing and participating in turkey shoots. Eric was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. Eric is survived by his wife, Mary (Rossi) Joseph; two daughters, Amy Renee Joseph & Haley Katherine Joseph; his parents; brother, Derone (Lorrie) Joseph; special friend, Aaron Kinser; as well as many other loving family & friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Family Parish-St. John's Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown with Father John Civille officiating. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery & Arboretum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John XXIII Catholic School, 3806 Manchester Rd., Middletown, OH 45042 - OR - the Eric Joseph Benefit Fund, c/o the Middletown Teacher's Credit Union, 1730 Central Ave., Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 30, 2019