BROWN, SSgt. J. J. SSgt. John Joseph "J.J." Brown, 86, of Chappells, SC, husband of Rosemary Hayes Brown, died Saturday, February 23, 2019. Born in Belfast, ME, he was a son of the late John Patrick and Phebe Roberts Brown. He received his degree in safety engineering from California Institute of Technology, took courses at the University of Maryland, attended Texas Christian University and attended Colby College in Maine before leaving to join the US Air Force, where he served during the Korean Conflict from 1952-1964, handling strategic air command. SSgt. Brown retired from US Customs Service in Safety and Environmental Health. SSgt. Brown was past president of the American Society of Safety Engineers, Dayton, OH Chapter and was a Certified Safety Professional. He was preceded in death by a son, Keith Jeffrey Brown. Surviving are his wife; two sons, Christopher David Brown (Carol) of Germantown, TN and Scott Eric Brown (Kim) of Black River, NY; daughter-in-law, Lynne Brown of Kettering, OH; a cousin, Beverly Jackson of Liberty, ME; grandchildren, Alex Brown and Chris Rice, both of Kettering, OH, Samantha Brown of Jacksonville, FL and Jarrod Brown of Germantown, TN, Hillary Brown of Cleveland, OH and Kevin Brown of Dayton, OH; great grandchildren, Nolan Brown and Miles Brown. Services will be held in South Carolina. Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting SSgt. Brown's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019