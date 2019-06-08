Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John JOURDAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John JOURDAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John JOURDAN Obituary
JOURDAN, John Edward SUMMERTON John Edward Jourdan, 83, husband of Roberta Ann Smith Jourdan, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at Conway Medical Center. Born June 12, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, he was a son of the late Lester John Jourdan and the late Margaret Wichael Jourdan. He was a retired lineman with Dayton Power & Light Company and was a US Navy veteran. He is survived by his wife of Summerton; a son, John M. Jourdan of Union, Ohio; two stepsons, William G. Baker, Jr. of Dayton, Ohio and Robert C. Baker (Kris) of Carrollton, Virginia; three granddaughters; a step granddaughter; and a step great grandson. No services are planned at this time. Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.