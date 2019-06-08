|
|
JOURDAN, John Edward SUMMERTON John Edward Jourdan, 83, husband of Roberta Ann Smith Jourdan, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at Conway Medical Center. Born June 12, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, he was a son of the late Lester John Jourdan and the late Margaret Wichael Jourdan. He was a retired lineman with Dayton Power & Light Company and was a US Navy veteran. He is survived by his wife of Summerton; a son, John M. Jourdan of Union, Ohio; two stepsons, William G. Baker, Jr. of Dayton, Ohio and Robert C. Baker (Kris) of Carrollton, Virginia; three granddaughters; a step granddaughter; and a step great grandson. No services are planned at this time. Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 8, 2019