JUENGER, John R. 88, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born September 20, 1931 in Springfield the son of Ernest and Eleanor (Krick) Juenger. John worked as a lineman for DP&L for 38 years retiring in 1993. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, Eagles Aerie #397 and was a United States Army veteran. Survivors include his wife, JoAnne (Schwartz) Schutte-Juenger; two children and spouses, Karen & John Peroutka and Michael & Judy Juenger; six stepchildren, Robert & Dana Schutte, William & Judy Schutte, Linda Schutte, Richard & Joyce Schutte, Thomas & Cindy Schutte and Maggie Zelasco; four grandchildren; Raymond and Adam Manning and Halley Russell and Shannon Berghoff; three great grandchildren and a sister, Therese & Tom Wintrow. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean in 2003; brothers, Robert and Joe, sisters, Elizabeth, Ruth, Mary and Frances and one great granddaughter. Friends may call from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 on Thursday in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to .
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 15, 2019