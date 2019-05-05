Home

KAUTZ, John A. Passed away on April 30, 2019 at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor, they had been married for 61 years. John is survived by his son David (Cheryl), his granddaughter Emily and his 2 great granddaughters Gabrielle and Madeline. John worked for the NCR Corporation for 42 years, most recently as a Systems Analyst. John was an avid swimmer and enjoyed playing Bridge, Travelling, and Classical Music, he was also an accomplished Chess Player. Remembrances can be made to the Dayton Area SPCA.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019
