KELLER, John Randolph Age 95, of South Carolina, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was born in Charleston, West Virginia on February 27, 1923 the son of Vernon R. & Helen Virginia (Perkins) Keller. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps where he served in WWII. He formerly owned a boat shop in Medway, Ohio; a bike shop in the Florida Keys and was an accomplished woodworker. He is survived by his daughter Nancy (Lynn) Murray; son Jay (Stacey) Keller; 9 grandchildren Jay Linn, Brandon Keller, Brad Keller, Brittany Keller, Scott Murray, Bruce Murray, Robin Harris, Kelly Jay and Ben Stevens; 10 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren and a sister Patricia Scott. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Marge Beckman. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Salem Church of God, 6500 Southway Road, Clayton. Burial will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery, Versailles. Services have been entrusted to the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019