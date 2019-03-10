Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blessing Funeral Homes - Tipp City
11900 N. Dixie Drive
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-5554
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Salem Church of God
6500 Southway Road
Clayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Keller


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Keller Obituary
KELLER, John Randolph Age 95, of South Carolina, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was born in Charleston, West Virginia on February 27, 1923 the son of Vernon R. & Helen Virginia (Perkins) Keller. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps where he served in WWII. He formerly owned a boat shop in Medway, Ohio; a bike shop in the Florida Keys and was an accomplished woodworker. He is survived by his daughter Nancy (Lynn) Murray; son Jay (Stacey) Keller; 9 grandchildren Jay Linn, Brandon Keller, Brad Keller, Brittany Keller, Scott Murray, Bruce Murray, Robin Harris, Kelly Jay and Ben Stevens; 10 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren and a sister Patricia Scott. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Marge Beckman. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Salem Church of God, 6500 Southway Road, Clayton. Burial will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery, Versailles. Services have been entrusted to the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now