John KELLY Sr.

John KELLY Sr. Obituary
KELLY Sr., John D. 65, of Springfield, passed away January 12, 2020. He was born March 9, 1954, the son of Don and Theada (Adams) Kelly. John had worked for several years at Ernst Concrete. He was a member of the Union Club and enjoyed fishing and baseball. Survivors include six children, Brittany Kelly, Brooke Kelly, Lucian (Whitney) Kelly, Dakota Kelly, all of Springfield, Jake Kelly of N. Lewisburg, and Jacqueline Kelly of Springfield; grandchildren, James, Taylynn, Da'Shawn, Braden, Kaitlyn, Darrion, John Jr., Brianna, Tiearra, Paige, Michael, Devon, Alexis, DaMya, Aleaha, Allison, Kayson, Jonah, Lucian, Jeremiah, Bryleigh; one great-granddaughter; brother, Steve; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Kelly; son, John Kelly; sister, Tina Kelly; brother, Tim Kelly; and his parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 14, 2020
