|
|
KERR, John E. 60, of Springfield, passed away at Kettering Medical Center on Monday morning, August 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Madison, Wisconsin on December 15, 1958, the son of the late Edgar and Arlene (Marsh) Kerr. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked at Speedway as a repairs processor. He was a member of the Beacon St. C.C.C.U. and loved his church family. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Beverly K. (Horney) Kerr; three daughters, Jackie (Steven) Myers of Springfield, Casie (Tim) Rowe of St. Paris and Carrie Kerr of Springfield; grandchildren, Hayden, Bristol, Tristan, Eli, Lilian, and Livianna; brothers, Bill Kerr, Tom (Diane) Kerr and Kevin (Margaret) Kerr; sister, Anne Pena; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is Beverly's family, mother, Sue Horney and brothers, Alan (Gina) Horney and Jamie (Tammy) Horney. He was preceded in death by brothers, Pat, Jim and Danny. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday in the Beacon St. C.C.C.U., 1617 Beacon St., Springfield. John's funeral service will be held at the church beginning at 1:00 p.m. Friday with Pastor Mike Phillips presiding. Burial with military honors will be in Clifton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beacon St. C.C.C.U.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 7, 2019