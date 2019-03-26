KEYSER, John Wilson "Pete" 75, of Hanover Township, OH died on March 23, 2019 at Westover Retirement Community. He is survived by wife Rebecca Scott Keyser and daughters Amanda (Brad) Eberhart of Chagrin Falls, OH and Meredith (Greg) Feix of Hamilton, OH; grandchildren Rex Michael and Elle Gray Eberhart; sisters Judy Johnston of Ft. Myers, FL and Jo Ann Johnson of Coatesville, PA; many special friends including Julie and Jeff Cornwell, Sharon Alford, Chuck and Judy Geurin, the staff at McCullough-Hyde Oncology and Westover Retirement Community. Mr. Keyser was a graduate of S. Horace Scott Senior High School in Coatesville, PA; Perkiomen School in Pennsburg, PA; Delaware Valley University in Doylestown, PA, and The Pennsylvania State University with a master's degree in Ornamental Horticulture and Landscaping. He was a member of Pi Alpha Phi Fraternity. He served in the United States Marine Corp. from 1969 to 1971 at Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, NC. He worked for Nease Co. LLC (fka Rutgers Organics) in State College, PA from 1981 until he retired from the Cincinnati office in 2006. He was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed Penn State wrestling, ice hockey and football, and Miami University of Ohio ice hockey. Following his retirement, he worked at Twin Run Golf Course in Hamilton, OH. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to Upper Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1121 Octorara Trail, Parkesburg, PA 19365. Please list in the memo line the Sam Carins Scholarship Fund in memory of John W. Keyser. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary