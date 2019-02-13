Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John KIRBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John KIRBY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John KIRBY Obituary
KIRBY, John C. Age 76, of Brookville, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. He was preceded in death by his parents, by a brother Jim, and by an infant granddaughter. He retired from Ford Motor Co. and was a tool & die maker. John is survived by his wife of 31 years, Vera; sons, Bradley & Matthew; daughter, Lorri; grandson, Jason; step-son Marty; step-daughter, Deb; grandchildren, Nate, Michael & Leah; great-grandchildren, Nicholas & Charlotte; sister, Mary and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Thu. Feb. 14 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, with burial to follow in Arlington Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10-11 AM on Thursday. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.