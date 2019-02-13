|
|
KIRBY, John C. Age 76, of Brookville, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. He was preceded in death by his parents, by a brother Jim, and by an infant granddaughter. He retired from Ford Motor Co. and was a tool & die maker. John is survived by his wife of 31 years, Vera; sons, Bradley & Matthew; daughter, Lorri; grandson, Jason; step-son Marty; step-daughter, Deb; grandchildren, Nate, Michael & Leah; great-grandchildren, Nicholas & Charlotte; sister, Mary and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Thu. Feb. 14 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, with burial to follow in Arlington Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10-11 AM on Thursday. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 13, 2019