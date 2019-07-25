|
KNOX, John Leroy 79, of Springfield, passed away July 22, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born June 8, 1940 in Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Mr. Knox enjoyed hunting and tinkering with all sorts of things. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and had been employed at Ferncliff Cemetery for 35 years. Survivors include his wife; Hester Knox, two children; John L. (Samantha) Knox, New Carlisle and Michelle (Matt) Brown, Enon, one step daughter; Bonnie Lewis, Cincinnati, nine grandchildren; Brandon, Bradley, Danielle, Jacob, Dylan, Maddison, Ethan, Briella and Abby and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter; Virginia Knox, an uncle; Robert Knox and his grandparents who raised him; John and Della Knox. Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM Saturday in the Victory Faith Center, 424 South Fountain Avenue, Springfield, with Pastor Pauline Hamblin officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 25, 2019