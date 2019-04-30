Resources More Obituaries for John KOEHLER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John KOEHLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers KOEHLER, John 92, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, April 28, 2019. John was born on July 27, 1926 the son of Charles and Adelaide Bennett Koehler. John attended Catholic Central HS and enlisted in the Navy in 1944 and served in Guam as a member of the U.S. Navy Construction Battalion better known as the SeeBee's. John returned to his hometown and began to work as a tool & die apprentice, finding an occupation he loved and at which he excelled. Few people loved their work, and loved to work as much as he did. John married Rosemary Huebner in December 1952 and together they raised their seven children on Canterbury Drive. In 1972, John and Rosemary founded the K. K. Tool Co. and it stands today as a testament to their sacrifice, hard work and most importantly, their example. Their children and dedicated employees have all played a part in the success of the business and are honored to continue their legacy. Survivors include his children and their spouses, Paula and James Odell, Kevin and Connie Koehler, Keith and Kelley Koehler, Kara and Chad Yancey, Kyle and Kathrin Koehler, Kristopher and Tricia Koehler and daughter-in-law Cathy Koehler. His 26 grandchildren, Douglas Odell, Becky Roberts, Anne Evilsizor, Patrick Odell, John Kevin Koehler, Katie Wagner, Kourtney and Kara Koehler, Mollie Raster, Casey and Brian Koehler, Daniel, Stephen and Michael Koehler, Conner and Erin Yancey, Jessica Warner, Julia Keplinger, Jordan, Jacob and Joel Koehler, Bailee, Max, Lydia, Caroline and Joy Koehler. His 21 great grandchildren, Grace, Josephine, Nora Odell, Meghan, Addison, Lillian and Claire Roberts, Emma, Theodore, Oliver & Charles Evilsizor, Maddox Odell, Jack and Rowan Koehler, George, Lincoln, Grant and Vivian Wagner, Rosemary Raster, Penelope and Paxton Koehler and his brother Bill and wife Betty. John was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary, his son Kurt, granddaughter Mary Beth and his brothers, Robert, Carl, Walter, Joseph, James, Urban and sisters, Louise, Ida, Mary and Teresa. The family would like to thank some very special caregivers that were such a blessing to our Dad over the last several years. Mary, Linda, Karen, Rita, Louella and Andrew, you enriched his days with your care and concern and will always have our undying gratitude. We would also like to recognize the compassionate and caring staff of Hearth and Home on Harding for their loving care of our Dad over the last 2 years. They became like family, as did many of the residents and we will be forever grateful for Dad's time with all of you. Finally, we would like to thank Dr. Richard Darr for his care and guidance. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 on Friday, May 3rd at St. Teresa Church. There will be no visitation prior to the Funeral Mass, however, the family invites you to join them following the burial for lunch at the Springfield County Club as we celebrate John's life and legacy. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in John's name to Catholic Central High School. The family is being served by CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Published in Springfield News Sun from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019