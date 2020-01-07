Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
5:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:45 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:30 PM
The Church of the Ascension
2025 Woodman Drive
Kettering, OH
KOPP, John Age 64, of Kettering, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. In addition to his parents, Ferdinand and Anna Kopp, John was preceded in death by his sisters, Becky Schwab, Kathryn and her husband, Ron Hinch, and his fathers-in-law, Bert Myers and Don Bales. John leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 41 years, Alana Kopp; his son, FJ Kopp; sister, Margaret (Darrel) Baker; his mothers-in-law, Bobbie Bales and Judy Myers; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Steve Schwab, Lori Lee, Sherrie (Chuck) Stewart, William Myers and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Prayers will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue at Rahn Road. Mass of Christian Burial 12:30 p.m Wednesday at The Church of the Ascension, 2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering, Ohio. The family will receive guests at the funeral home from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2010. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the or a . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 7, 2020
