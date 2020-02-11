|
KUHR, John "Buddy" Beloved husband of Linda Meyer Kuhr for 20 years. Loving father of Shawn (Mary Frances) McGraw, Molly (Jordan) Beane, Melanie, Donald, and Marian. Cherished grandfather of Courtney, Chandler, and Caitlyn McGraw. Dear brother of the late Billy (Joyce) Kuhr, the late Richard (Karen) Kuhr, Robert (Sherry) Kuhr, and Barb (Roger) Flowers. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. John passed away on February 8, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Vietnam War Veteran. Member of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 627. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14th from 5 to 8 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 11, 2020