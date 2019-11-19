|
KUSSMAN, John C. "Jack" Was born on February 22, 1921, in Piqua, Ohio, to Cyril J. and Mary F. (O'Brien) Kussman. He was a 1939 graduate of Chaminade High School, and graduated from the University of Dayton in 1943. He served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946 as a 1st Lieutenant in the 29th Infantry Division. While participating in the Normandy Campaign, he was awarded the Purple Heart and Silver Star commendations. On September 7, 1946, he was married to Jane Neuman, in Dayton, Ohio. Jane preceded him in death on August 30, 2011, after nearly 65 years of very happy marriage. He was also predeceased by his three brothers, James, Paul and Thomas, his sister, Mary Ann, and his daughter-in-law, Peggy Kussman. Jack is survived by his five children, Joyce (Dave) Cairoli, John, James (Barbara), Jerry (Karin), and Janel (Gary) Ciolli. Also surviving are ten grandchildren, Patrick (Amy), Chris (Lynsi), and Dan (Sarah) Cairoli, Allison Kussman (Brett) Stover, Megan and Arman Kussman, Lauren Ciolli (Dan) Kopp, and Jack, Nick and Gina Ciolli; three great-grandchildren, Lainey Kopp and Jessica and Mya Cairoli; sister-in-law, Carol Kramer, and several nieces and nephews. A mass of Christian burial will be held at the church at Saint Henry Parish, at 12:00PM on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, with a commitment ceremony to follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the church, prior to the service, beginning at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the John C. Kussman Endowed Scholarship Fund, at the University of Dayton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 19, 2019