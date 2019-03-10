KYNE, John W. "Bill" Age 88, a lifelong resident of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at . Bill was born on February 27, 1931. He was a graduate of Chaminade High School and joined the Air Force shortly after. After 4 years of service he joined Dayton, Power & Light. Later he started his own electric company first as President of Kyne & Godfrey Electric and President of Kyne & Son Electric from 1978-2015. Bill enjoyed many years of boating on Lake Cumberland with family and friends. His other great pleasure was riding his John Deere mower at home. For many years he enjoyed weekly lunches with lifelong friends. He was a loving husband and father and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty, children Martie Kyne Curl & Blake Curl of Dallas, TX; Sally Clements & Kirsten Harrell of Sedona, AZ, Peggy Kyne Aveyard of Dayton,Tom & Jodi Kyne of Sugercreek Township and Tim Kyne of Dayton. Grandchildren Julie Clements Brolhorst, Michael Clements, Chris Clements, Carrie Clements Johnson, Emily Kyne, Sarah Kyne and one great grandchild Reagan Grace Johnson. Bill was proud to donate his body to Wright State University for medical research. Please join us for a celebration of Bill's life on Sunday, March 17th from 1-4pm at the American Legion Post #598, 5700 Kentshire Dr., Kettering, OH 45440. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made in his memory to for their loving care in his last days. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary