LATVA, John "Jack" D. Age 85, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. Jack is a graduate of the Michigan College of Mining and Technology, earning his Bachelor of Science in Metallurgical Engineering. He was employed as a materials engineer for the Air Force and received many awards and distinctions over his career. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Elva Latva. He is survived by his wife, Ruth A. Latva. They were married for 62 years. Also surviving are a daughter, Laura Latva; son, David (Donna) Latva; and grandchildren, Drew Rudolph and Delaney Rudolph. Visitation will be Saturday, January 4th from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation beginning at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley. Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019