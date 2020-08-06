1/
John LAY
LAY, John Edward Age 64, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, FL. He was born May 31, 1956, to Clemons & Lola June (Ellis) Lay in Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his father Clemons Lay. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife, Sheila R. (Straley) Lay of 30 years; sons, John A. (Denise) Lay of Centerville and Jacob P. (Corinne) Lay of Palmetto, FL; mother, Lola June Lay of Union; 3 grandchildren; siblings, Lois (Terry) Stout of Batavia, IL, Mike (Andrea) Lay of Raleigh, NC and Sue (Thomas) Gauvey of West Milton and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. John worked and retired from AAMCO as a transmission specialist. He also loved riding his Harley Davidson, working on race cars and bowling. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Minnich Cemetery, Union. Memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association, 4050 Executive Park Dr, Suite 402, Cincinnati, OH 45241. Online memories of John may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
AUG
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
