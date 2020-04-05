|
|
LEIKER, John S. Age 87. It is with a heavy heart that the family of John S. Leiker announces his passing on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. His passing was due to an unexpected illness, along with his dementia. He passed peacefully at home with his family by his side. John was born on November 22, 1932, in Manitowoc, WI, to Ben and Viola Leiker, the third of six children. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Julie Rose, and sisters Marilyn Barner and Jacqueline Sterne. He is survived by his loving wife Zita Leiker (Zengel) of 57 years, daughters Suzanne Marie Leiker and Jane Leiker, siblings Benjamin, Patrick (Freda), and Gloria Bratz (Leiker), grandchildren Michele Gaines, Grant Lensch, Elizabeth Gaines, and Adam Gaines, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. John started excelling at a young age when he was a Herald Times Newspaper carrier in Manitowoc, WI. He was among three carriers who received a special award from the Inland Press Association for having the longest carrier record and the best delivery service to customers. He was a member of the National Honor Society in High School. John graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1956, with a Bachelors in Electrical Engineering. During college he was initiated into Phi Eta Sigma, the scholastic honor society for freshman men; in his senior year he was the VP of Delta Chapter of Kappa Eta Kappa, professional electrical engineering fraternity, and he was the Corresponding Secretary of the Institute of Radio Engineering and the Representative on the Polygon Board, the governing body of all the engineering societies at the University. After graduating, he accepted a position with Delco Products Division of General Motors in Dayton, OH, and retired after 30+ years of service. In 1958, John was on military leave from General Motors for five month with the US Air Force Reserves at the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX. John was involved, and held positions, in many groups and clubs in Dayton: President of Catholic Young People's Club of Dayton, President of the Dayton Council of Catholic Youth-Young Adult Section, Head of the Columbian Squires Spiritual Committee, Awarded the Eagle of the Cross Award-President of the Dayton Deanery Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Youth, Yirra Club, Presidential Focus Group (1979-1980), a Lector (26 years) and a Eucharistic Minister (30 years) at The Church of the Incarnation in Centerville, OH, and an Indian Guide in Indian Princesses with all three of his daughters. John was an avid gardener and raised flowers and vegetables, he had a love for rocks and collected them, he was a collector of US stamps, he enjoyed playing bridge with friends, he like to watch tennis, golf and baseball, he attended most all of his children's and grandchildren's extracurricular activities. He had a great sense of humor. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. We love him and we will miss him dearly The family would like to thank the nurses, aides and doctors at Southview Medical Center for their care of John. Also, thanks to Home Instead and Crossroads Hospice for making John's last days easier for him and for our family. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020