Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St Anthony Catholic Church
John Leininger

John Leininger Obituary
LEININGER, John S. "Jack" Age 95, of Dayton, passed away peacefully Friday, August 2nd at . Mr. Leininger, a WWII Navy veteran, was a retired firefighter from the city of Dayton. He was a musician of many years and he enjoyed being an avid bicycle rider. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita B. Leininger, in 2015. John is survived by his three daughters and sons-in-law, Linda & Ed Clark, Susan & David Calvin and Rebecca & Mike Garrett; a sister, Erma Beal; a sister-in-law, Dolores Baker; 5 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and many close friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am Tuesday, August 6 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019
