LEVERING, John Arthur 70, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was born on May 25, 1949, in Zanesville, Ohio, a son of the late Paul A. and Suzanna (Pride) Levering. John attended Wittenberg University and spent his career working with the Clark County Juvenile Court system. John specifically was involved at the Children's Home and later served as a Juvenile Court Probation Officer before retiring in 2004. He was an avid reader, pet lover and enjoyed traveling. He is survived by his wife of 34 years Joyce (Horton) Levering, brother, Jim (Nancy) Levering, sister, Nancy VanFossen, and nieces and nephews, Matthew, Amanda, Sarah, Joe and Grace; and several great nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LITTLETON & RUE. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 2, 2020