LEWIS, John Lindell John Lindell Lewis, 62, of Liberty Twp, devoted husband of Cindy Lewis (nee Singletary), cherished brother of Rose (Victor) Blankenship of Moraine City and Linda (Ronnie) Fox of Lebanon, passed from this life April 15th. The youngest of eight children of Herley and Esther Lewis, Johnny was born February 27, 1957. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Velma Lewis and Eva Woodall and three brothers, Norman, Herman and Dallas. A memorial service was held at Mason First Church of God with Rev Josh Hauser officiating on April 30. Funeral arrangements were made by Hodapp Funeral Home, West Chester, OH.
Published in Today's Pulse Lebanon-Mason on May 19, 2019
